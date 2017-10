CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Tuloso-Midway Cherokees needed a rally, but came back to beat Veterans Memorial to remain unbeaten in District 30-5A.

The Eagles won the first set before T-M came back to win the next three and the match to improve to 16-0 in district. The Cherokees are looking for their second straight perfect run in 30-5A.

