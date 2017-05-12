Three Win Gold In UIL State Track Meet

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Hebbronville man pleads guilty to deadly stabbing
-
Texas Rangers investigate Bee County death
-
IWA Falls in Baseball Bi-District
-
Man indicted in Walmart murder violated parole
-
Baby recovers after severe brain injury
-
Crews investigate arson at Gemini Ultra Lounge
-
Kingsville Doctor arrested for sexual assault
-
Tuloso-Midway Softball Rolls In Region Quarterfinal Opener
-
Stolen items found in Orange Grove
-
Local elementary gets new sports program
More Stories
-
Miracle Month of May benefiting Driscoll Children's HospitalApr 28, 2017, 3:12 p.m.
-
Man in critical condition following Southside accidentMay 12, 2017, 11:03 p.m.
-
Relay for life takes place on North BeachMay 12, 2017, 11:00 p.m.