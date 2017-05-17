Top-Ranked Trojans Charge over King in Game 1

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The top-ranked Moody Trojans were fired up following a coaches' spat, and used that incident to rally past the rival King Mustangs 9-1 in game one of their best-of-three region quarterfinal series.

Ramsey Flores put Moody up 1-0 early in the first inning on a solo homerun to left that was close to being foul at the pole. The King coaches contended that the ball indeed went left and foul.



King rallied to tie the game in the bottom half of the inning on an Alec Martinez error that allowed Jacob Garza to reach first and Abel Pena to score.

The dust up between the coaching staffs came in the bottom of the second inning when the Moody coaches said a King assistant needed to stay in the coaching box and not right by the Trojans' dugout. The two sides were officially warned at that point, though nobody was ejected.



It was all Moody from then on, as the Trojans scored four runs in the next frame, going up for good.



Game two between the Trojans and Mustangs will be Friday at 5:30 pm at Whataburger Field. If necessary, game three would be Saturday at Noon, also at Whataburger Field.

© 2017 KIII-TV