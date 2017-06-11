AUSTIN (KIII SPORTS) - Two Moody Trojans and one Sinton Pirates were named to the All-State Tournament team by the UIL Saturday.



Moody's Roy Sandoval was named as an outfielder. The senior showed patience at the plate leading to a 2-for-4 game in the state semifinal loss to Grapevine.



Fellow Trojan Senior Dominik Lopez made the squat at first base. He had ten putouts in the 5A semifinal.



Sinton's Jonathan Carrillo made the 4A All-State Tournament Team. He went 2-for-4 in the Pirates' loss to Waco Ronbinson.

