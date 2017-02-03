Veterans Memorial's Young Eagles Looking to Rise in South Zone

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Over on the baseball diamond the Veterans Memorial are still fielding a younger team as they look to climb up a loaded 30-5A South Zone.

Lee Yeager is the only coach in the district to return every starter back, but that's because the Eagles are still mostly juniors and younger.

Yeager's bunch was competitive last year in district, but couldn't win the close ballgames going 0-9 in one-run games. It's a trend he looks to start turning around this year against a strong set of state-ranked opponents in King, Moody and his former team, Carroll.

(© 2017 KIII)