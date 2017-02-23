Vets Memorial Looking to Continue Historic Second Season

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Veterans Memorial Eagles boys basketball team is enjoying the best season in program history, which wasn't hard to do since they're only in their second year of varsity play.

The boys are coming off their first ever playoff win and their first district championship in their past two wins. It was that perfect stretch through 30-5A that coach Xzavier Gaines says has his team poised to be a legit threat to make a run to the regional tournament, if they can get past a tough Laredo Nixon team. The Eagles will face the Mustangs Friday at 7 PM at San Antonio Southwest High School.

3Sports will be in San Antonio and will have coverage of that game.

