Woodsboro advances to quarterfinals of UIL 2A Playoffs The Lady Eagles advance to the quarterfinals of the UIL 2A Playoffs with the sweep over Ben Bolt. Travis Green, KIII 12:10 AM. CDT November 05, 2017 CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII-TV) - The Woodsboro Lady Eagles advance to the quarterfinals of the UIL 2A Playoffs by sweeping Ben Bolt in three sets.
