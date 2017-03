CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the baseball highlights and scores from the zone openers in District 30-5A:



SOUTH ZONE:



Moody 3, Flour Bluff 0 (Whataburger Field - HIGHLIGHTS)

Carroll 4, Veterans Memorial 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)



NORTH ZONE:



Calallen 2, Tuloso-Midway 1

Alice 0, Ray 2

Miller 0, Gregory-Portland 1

© 2017 KIII-TV