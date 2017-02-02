Hooks Release High School Whataburger Field Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI (CC HOOKS) - The Hooks revealed Whataburger Field's 2017 regular-season high school schedule Thursday, and it features eight District 30-5A games and eight state-ranked clubs.

Sixth-rated King, Calallen (7), Moody (13), and Carroll (18) represent Texas' toughest 5A district in the txhighschoolbaseball.com January poll. Sinton (8) and Geronimo Navarro (15) are in the 4A Top 20. Bishop (7 in 3A) and Refugio (2 in 2A) are also among the state's preseason elite.

"We're very excited about this year's slate of Whataburger Field high school games," Hooks Communications Director Matt Rogers said. "Securing some of the great 30-5A matchups was a priority. We're also bringing back Banquete and Bishop, who played an epic district game here last year and then clashed in the regional final. It'll be great to have Coach David Salinas and his Falfurrias Jerseys here for the first time in 11 years, and Refugio, the second-ranked team in 2A, is taking on a ranked 4A opponent, Navarro."

Alice's Rene Chavez makes his head coaching debut on Monday, February 20, when the Coyotes square off against Adrian Alaniz and the Sinton Pirates. After the Kleberg Bank College Classic February 24-25-26, high school play resumes on Saturday, March 4, with Championship Saturday of the MIRA's Tournament. Three nights later, Moody and Flour Bluff clash in a rematch of last year's Region IV-5A quarterfinal.

On March 17, it's a Corpus Christi Independent School District tripleheader with Ray vs. Miller, King vs. Veterans Memorial, and Moody vs. Carroll.

Ray vs. Gregory-Portland and Alice vs. Tuloso-Midway comprise a Friday, March 24, twinbill. A week later, Veterans Memorial meets Carroll in the first game of a doubleheader, followed by Calallen and T-M.

General Admission seating goes on sale at the Whataburger Field Box Office at 9 a.m. each game date.

Monday, February 20

Alice at Sinton, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

MIRA's Championship Saturday

Semifinal, 1 p.m.

Semifinal, 4 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Moody at Flour Bluff, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 14

Laredo Community College vs. Coastal Bend College, 4 p.m. (DH)

Friday, March 17

Ray at Miller, 2 p.m.

King at Veterans Memorial, 5 p.m.

Moody at Carroll, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Cotulla at Falfurrias, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, March 21

Bishop at Banquete, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 24

Ray at Gregory-Portland, 5 p.m.

Alice at Tuloso-Midway, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Geronimo Navarro at Refugio, 4 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Veterans Memorial at Carroll, 5 p.m.

Calallen at Tuloso-Midway, 8 p.m.

(© 2017 KIII)