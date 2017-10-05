Houston Astros enter 2017 postseason against Boston Red Sox

HOUSTON (KIII SPORTS) - The Houston Astros are officially in the postseason, with Game 1 of the division series against the Boston Red Sox kicking off Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

Kiii Sports Director Chris Thomasson was there and brought us a preview of the game.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV