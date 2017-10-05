KIII
Close

Houston Astros enter 2017 postseason against Boston Red Sox

Kiii Sports Director Chris Thomasson was there and brought us a preview of the game.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 6:12 PM. CDT October 05, 2017

HOUSTON (KIII SPORTS) - The Houston Astros are officially in the postseason, with Game 1 of the division series against the Boston Red Sox kicking off Thursday at Minute Maid Park.

Kiii Sports Director Chris Thomasson was there and brought us a preview of the game.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories