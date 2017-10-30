Houston Astros react to Game 5 win in World Series

HOUSTON (KIII SPORTS) - If you went to bed early on Sunday night, you missed out on the Houston Astros earning history and making a major comeback against the LA Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.

Both teams overcame three separate three-run deficits combined. The Astros hit five home runs and came back from being down 4-1 and 7-4.

The game went 10 innings, tied 12-12 before a game-winning walk-off single by Alex Bregman, making the final score 13-12.

Kiii Sports Director Chris Thomasson was there for all the action and brought us a recap of the Astros Game 5 win.

