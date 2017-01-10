CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the scores and highlights from the high school hardcourt for Tuesday, January 10th, 2016.
BOYS'
30-5A NORTH ZONE
Calallen 62, Tuloso-Midway 86
Miller 71, Alice 52
Ray 52, Gregory-Portland 25
30-5A SOUTH ZONE
Flour Bluff, 75 Moody 84 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Veterans Memorial 84, Carroll 32
31-4A
Orange Grove 31, #6 West Oso 78 (HIGHLIGHTS)
GIRLS'
30-5A NORTH ZONE
Calallen 45, Tuloso-Midway 47 (OT)
Miller, Alice
Ray 45 Gregory-Portland 54 (HIGHLIGHTS)
30-5A SOUTH ZONE
Flour Bluff 54 Moody 33 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Veterans Memorial 49, #22 Carroll 54 (HIGHLIGHTS)
31-4A
Orange Grove 48, #21 West Oso 45 (HIGHLIGHTS)
HS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 1/10/2016
KIII 11:05 PM. CST January 10, 2017
CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the scores and highlights from the high school hardcourt for Tuesday, January 10th, 2016.
More Stories
-
City Council talks backflow preventersJan 10, 2017, 10:43 p.m.
-
Barbecue benefit to cover funeral expenses for crash victimJan 10, 2017, 12:22 p.m.
-
Local group battling human traffickingJan 10, 2017, 6:47 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs