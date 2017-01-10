KIII
HS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 1/10/2016

KIII 11:05 PM. CST January 10, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the scores and highlights from the high school hardcourt for Tuesday, January 10th, 2016.

BOYS'

30-5A NORTH ZONE
Calallen 62, Tuloso-Midway 86
Miller 71, Alice 52
Ray 52, Gregory-Portland 25

30-5A SOUTH ZONE
Flour Bluff, 75 Moody 84 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Veterans Memorial 84, Carroll 32

31-4A
Orange Grove 31, #6 West Oso 78 (HIGHLIGHTS)

GIRLS'

30-5A NORTH ZONE
Calallen 45, Tuloso-Midway 47 (OT)
Miller, Alice
Ray 45 Gregory-Portland 54 (HIGHLIGHTS)

30-5A SOUTH ZONE
Flour Bluff 54 Moody 33 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Veterans Memorial 49,  #22 Carroll 54 (HIGHLIGHTS)

31-4A
Orange Grove 48, #21 West Oso 45 (HIGHLIGHTS)

 


