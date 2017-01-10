HS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 1/10/2016

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the scores and highlights from the high school hardcourt for Tuesday, January 10th, 2016.



BOYS'



30-5A NORTH ZONE

Calallen 62, Tuloso-Midway 86

Miller 71, Alice 52

Ray 52, Gregory-Portland 25



30-5A SOUTH ZONE

Flour Bluff, 75 Moody 84 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Veterans Memorial 84, Carroll 32



31-4A

Orange Grove 31, #6 West Oso 78 (HIGHLIGHTS)



GIRLS'



30-5A NORTH ZONE

Calallen 45, Tuloso-Midway 47 (OT)

Miller, Alice

Ray 45 Gregory-Portland 54 (HIGHLIGHTS)



30-5A SOUTH ZONE

Flour Bluff 54 Moody 33 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Veterans Memorial 49, #22 Carroll 54 (HIGHLIGHTS)



31-4A

Orange Grove 48, #21 West Oso 45 (HIGHLIGHTS)



