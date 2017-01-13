HS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Friday, January 13th 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the scores and highlights from high school basketball from Friday, January 13th, 2017.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
30-5A North Zone
Gregory-Portland 63, Alice 38
Miller 67, Calallen 59
Tuloso-Midway 45, Ray 58
30-5A South Zone
King 100, Carroll 52
Moody 44, Veterans Memorial 65
31-4A
#6 West Oso 53, Aransas Pass 43 (HIGHLIGHTS)
31-3A
London 41, Falfurrias 39
29-3A
Odem 50, Mathis 42
30-2A
#6 Port Aransas 61, Kenedy 29
Woodsboro 78, Refugio 26
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
30-5A North Zone
Gregory-Portland 53, Alice 44
30-5A South Zone
Ray 55, Tuloso-Midway 44 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Moody 25, Veterans Memorial 67 (HIGHLIGHTS)
31-4A
Sinton 41, Orange Grove 52
Aransas Pass 64, #21 West Oso 51 (HIGHLIGHTS)
29-3A
Skidmore-Tynan 61, Taft 32
30-2A
Port Aransas 53, Kenedy 42
(© 2017 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs