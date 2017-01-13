HS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Friday, January 13th 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the scores and highlights from high school basketball from Friday, January 13th, 2017.



BOYS' BASKETBALL

30-5A North Zone

Gregory-Portland 63, Alice 38

Miller 67, Calallen 59

Tuloso-Midway 45, Ray 58



30-5A South Zone

King 100, Carroll 52

Moody 44, Veterans Memorial 65



31-4A

#6 West Oso 53, Aransas Pass 43 (HIGHLIGHTS)

31-3A

London 41, Falfurrias 39



29-3A

Odem 50, Mathis 42



30-2A

#6 Port Aransas 61, Kenedy 29

Woodsboro 78, Refugio 26



GIRLS' BASKETBALL

30-5A North Zone

Gregory-Portland 53, Alice 44



30-5A South Zone

Ray 55, Tuloso-Midway 44 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Moody 25, Veterans Memorial 67 (HIGHLIGHTS)



31-4A

Sinton 41, Orange Grove 52

Aransas Pass 64, #21 West Oso 51 (HIGHLIGHTS)

29-3A

Skidmore-Tynan 61, Taft 32



30-2A

Port Aransas 53, Kenedy 42

