HS BOYS' BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Schedule, Scores, and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the scores, schedule and highlights for the boys' basketball playoffs. If you don't see your team's matchup information listed, let us know by emailing Sports@kiiitv.com, tweeting @kiii3Sports or by calling (361) 986-8433.



CLASS 5A:

30-5A Inter-Zone Playoffs

Miller vs. Veterans Memorial - Thurs. 7pm @ Ray HS

Moody @ Ray - Tues. 7:30pm



BI-DISTRICT

TAPPS 5A:

Fort Bend Christian 37, Incarnate Word Academy 48 (HIGHLIGHTS)

(© 2017 KIII)