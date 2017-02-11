HS BOYS' BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Schedule, Scores, and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the scores, schedule and highlights for the boys' basketball playoffs. If you don't see your team's matchup information listed, let us know by emailing Sports@kiiitv.com, tweeting @kiii3Sports or by calling (361) 986-8433.
CLASS 5A:
30-5A Inter-Zone Playoffs
Miller vs. Veterans Memorial - Thurs. 7pm @ Ray HS
Moody @ Ray - Tues. 7:30pm
BI-DISTRICT
TAPPS 5A:
Fort Bend Christian 37, Incarnate Word Academy 48 (HIGHLIGHTS)
