HS Hoops Highlights: Tues. 1/2

The Pirates knocked off the Greyhounds in non-district action, a game that had to be relocated to London.

KIII 10:59 PM. CST January 02, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Here are the high school highlight basketball games from Tuesday, January 2nd:

DISTRICT 30-5A GIRLS
North Zone:
Alice 38, Tuloso-Midway 47 (HIGHLIGHTS)

CLASS 3A BOYS
Taft 49, London 69 (HIGHLIGHTS)

