IceRays Continue Points Streak With Third Straight Win

CORPUS CHRISTI (ICERAYS MEDIA) - The Corpus Christi IceRays (14-13-1-3) kicked off the second half of the 2016-17 season with a 3-1 win over the Shreveport Mudbugs (16-10-0-1) on Thursday night at the American Bank Center. The IceRays finish the 2016 calendar year with wins in three-straight games and points in five-straight games.

Another late-blooming first period led to a tally within the final five minutes of the frame in an odd fashion. At 15:21, IceRays defenseman Cody Fleckenstein took a shot that jumped off a defenseman’s stick and fluttered over the netminder and into the net to take a 1-0 lead. The Mudbugs answered shortly after at 18:12 when forward Gueorgui Feduolov found a loose puck coming from a rush and slotted into the net to tie the game, 1-1.

After a quiet second period, the IceRays bounced back in the third period with an early go-ahead goal. Former Mudbug and current IceRays forward Garrett Hallford was fed by forward Jayson DiMizio on a 2-on-1 rush for an open net at the right wing to take a 2-1 lead. From there, the IceRays went into lockdown defensively to preserve the lead. While the Mudbugs held an open net, IceRays forward Brendan Miller slotted the sealer from the center line at 19:39, giving the IceRays the 3-1 victory.

IceRays netminder Tomáš Vomáčka (9-10-2) earned the win, halting 27 of 28 shots, while Mudbugs goaltender John Roberts (7-6-1) picked up the loss, turning away 26 of 28 shots. The IceRays open the 2017 calendar year on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7:05 p.m as part of a two-game weekend set against the Amarillo Bulls from the American Bank Center. Tickets are available at www.Ticketmaster.com and the American Bank Center Box Office. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on SportsJuice.com, Hockey TV and 87.7FM in-arena.

Season memberships for the 2016-17 season are still available with full and partial season plans. Reserve yours by contacting the IceRays Front Office at 361-814-PUCK. In addition, stay connected with the IceRays on Facebook (/CorpusChristiIceRays), Twitter (@goicerays), YouTube (IceRays TV), Instagram (CorpusChristiIceRays), Snapchat (@goicerays), and Periscope (@goicerays).