IceRays Goalie Tomas Vomacka Named NAHL South Star of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI (CC ICERAYS) - The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has named Corpus Christi IceRays goaltender Tomáš Vomáčka the NAHL South Division Star of the Week, presented by Bauer, for the week ending Jan. 1, 2017, the league announced today.

“I’m excited, but this is more for the team,” said Vomáčka on the honor. “We played really well last week. This is exciting, but I have to thank my team for their help.”

Vomáčka, 17, is looking like the potential National Hockey League (NHL) draft pick once again at a crucial turning point in the 2016-17 season, and last weekend was no different. The Trutnov, Czech Rep. native earned wins in both games against the Shreveport Mudbugs, keeping the opposition to just three goals and saving 61 of 64 shots. He came up big in the stand during the third period of both games, halting a combined 24 shots in the final period to help hold the Mudbugs off the scoreboard.

“Tomáš did an outstanding job this week as he has done most of the season,” said IceRays head coach Brad Flynn. “His work ethic in practice and his competitiveness in games matched with his high talent level is a great combination for a young goalie. Our players did a good job defending, but any breakdown Tomáš was there with the big save at the right time.”

The IceRays have leaned on Vomáčka during their five-game point streak, placing him in net during all five of those games while making appearances in all eight games during December. He’s conceded two or fewer goals in each of his last five starts and has seen his numbers turn around, owning a 9-10-2 record with a 2.54 goals-against average and .917 save percentage through 23 games this season. While the accolades help the resumé, Vomáčka is more focused on helping the team in the playoff push and building on the team momentum and confidence heading into the second half of the season.

“We have to keep working like how we are now. If we stay like this, we can keep winning. It does help me a lot when the guys score a couple of goals and we get some wins. My confidence right now has gone up, so I’ll keep working hard be confident and help the guys every single game.”

Vomáčka is the fourth player to be recognized by the league this season, joining forwards Nathan Bryer and Andy McGlynn, who were named Bauer Hockey South Division Star and 2nd Star of the Week, respectively, on October 10, as well as forward Mason Krueger, who gained the league’s top weekly honor on November 7. In seven seasons, the IceRays have now earned 13 top weekly honors as well as 14 top league-wide honors.

The IceRays return to action on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7:05 p.m. when they begin a two-game set from the American Bank Center against the Amarillo Bulls. Season memberships for the 2016-17 season are still available with full and partial season plans at discounted rates. Reserve yours by contacting the IceRays Front Office at 361-814-PUCK. In addition, stay connected with the IceRays on Facebook (/CorpusChristiIceRays), Twitter (@goicerays), YouTube (IceRays TV), Instagram (CorpusChristiIceRays), Snapchat (@goicerays), and Periscope (@goicerays).