IceRays Light Up Scoreboard For 6-1 Win In Amarillo

CORPUS CHRISTI (ICERAYS MEDIA) - The Corpus Christi IceRays (17-14-1-3) came out firing and controlled, overtaking the Amarillo Bulls (13-19-7-1) 6-1 on Saturday night at the Amarillo Civic Center. The IceRays finish the season series with a 6-2-0-0 record, which is their best in junior franchise history.

The IceRays turned around their first period play from the previous night and took momentum with an early goal. At 2:21, IceRays forward Cole Filler took a shot from outside the left circle that re-directed off the stick of forward Cole Gammer and into the net to earn a 1-0 lead. After Amarillo took their first penalty of the game, the IceRays answered right back with a second goal. Forward Mason Krueger stuffed in a secondary chance from in front of the net to double the lead, 2-0.

IceRays defenseman made the headlines in the second period starting at 4:18 with the first fight of the season for defenseman Tucker White against Bulls defenseman Matt Nehls. Just 20 seconds after the scuffle at 4:38, IceRays defenseman Cody Fleckenstein was handed a give-and-go pass from forward Nathan Bryer and slapped a rocket from the left circle to stretch the lead to 3-0. Later in the frame, IceRays defenseman Trevor Wilhelm was given a similar rush up the right side and flipped in his first career NAHL goal at 12:22 to quadruple the lead to 4-0.

Momentum stayed in possession of the IceRays through the third period, and another first for the season came at 9:19. IceRays forward Matt Novo batted in his first NAHL goal after causing a turnover in the high slot to spread the lead to 5-0. The IceRays added a sixth-straight goal at 12:53 when forward Larry Jungwirth snapped a one-time shot from the left circle on the power play to move the lead to 6-0. Bulls forward George Mika broke the shutout bid on the power play at 14:41, but the IceRays would cruise to the 6-1 victory.

IceRays netminder Tomáš Vomáčka (12-10-2) earned the win, stopping 43 of 44 shots and setting a junior franchise record for most consecutive goaltender wins. Bulls goaltender Nikita Babintsev (11-15-3) picked up the loss, stopping 15 of 19 shots in 32:22 minutes, while Brandon Bussi halted 19 of 21 shots in relief. The IceRays continue their three-week road trip on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:05 p.m. as they make their first trip of the year to the Ector County Coliseum to take on the Odessa Jackalopes. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on SportsRadio Corpus Christi (KSIX 1230AM) and Hockey TV.

The IceRays return home to the American Bank Center on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:05 p.m. to begin a two-game weekend set against the Odessa Jackalopes. Season memberships for the 2016-17 season are still available with full and partial season plans. Reserve yours by contacting the IceRays Front Office at 361-814-PUCK. In addition, stay connected with the IceRays on Facebook (/CorpusChristiIceRays), Twitter (@goicerays), YouTube (IceRays TV), Instagram (CorpusChristiIceRays), Snapchat (@goicerays), and Periscope (@goicerays).

(© 2017 KIII)