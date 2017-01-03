IceRays Trade Forwards McGlynn, Stevens For Larry Jungwirth

CORPUS CHRISTI (ICERAYS MEDIA) - The Corpus Christi IceRays, proud members of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), have acquired forward Larry Jungwirth from the Coulee Region Chill in exchange for forwards Andy McGlynn and Christian Stevens, the team announced today.

Jungwirth, 19, is in the midst of his second season in the NAHL and first full season with the Chill, recording nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points with 18 penalty minutes and a -9 rating through 29 games this season. He sits tied for third on the Chill in scoring, tied for second in goals and third in assists, and he enters the IceRays tied for the team lead in points. The Bloomington, Minn., product began his NAHL career with the Minnesota Magicians in the 2015-16 season before being acquired by the Chill on Dec. 29, 2015 in a four player deal. Through two seasons, 5-foot-11, 170-pound forward owns 18 goals and 39 assists for 57 points with 116 penalty minutes and a -5 rating through 79 games.

The junior veteran also spent one season with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in the 2014-15 season after being drafted 342nd overall (23rd Round) in the 2013 USHL Entry Draft, recording three goals and nine assists for 12 points with 27 penalty minutes and a +1 rating through 47 games. Jungwirth was also drafted 133rd overall (8th Round) by the Green Bay Gamblers in the 2016 USHL Entry Draft. Prior to his junior career, he developed with the Shattuck St. Mary’s program, finishing his midget career with 46 points through 53 games in the 2013-14 season.

“We are really excited to add a player like Larry,” said IceRays head coach Brad Flynn. “Larry won a National Championship with Shattuck St. Mary’s, has USHL experience and played last year in the NAHL. Larry has very good offensive instinct, and we felt we needed to add to our top-six and boost our offensive game. We are happy to be in a playoff spot but not satisfied. As an organization, we owe it to our players and fans to add quality players and people to our lineup that gives us a boost in the second half to move up in the standings.”

McGlynn, 19, appeared in 25 games with the IceRays this season, recording seven goals and eight assists for 15 points with 22 penalty minutes and a +4 rating. He was named NAHL South Division 2nd Star of the Week on October 10 for his five-goal, two-assist performance against the Topeka RoadRunners, and he earned top weekly honors twice during the 2015-16 season. The St. Louis, Mizz., native began his IceRays career after being tendered on Jan. 26, 2015 out of the St. Louis Jr. Blues of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL). Over the last two seasons, McGlynn recorded 14 goals and 28 assists for 42 points with 58 penalty minutes and a +9 rating through 81 games with the IceRays and owns 44 points through 91 NAHL games.

Stevens, 19, appeared in 11 games with the IceRays this season, recording 17 penalty minutes and a -4 rating. The Grand Forks, N.D., native was drafted 153rd overall (7th Round) by the IceRays in the 2016 NAHL Draft and joined the team following training camp, making his NAHL debut on Sep. 15, 2016 against the Wichita Falls Wildcats. Prior to his time with the IceRays, Stevens played 56 games with the Melville Millionaires in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL), recording 21 goals and 13 assists for 34 points with 75 penalty minutes and three power play goals.

“We would like to thank Andy McGlynn for a season and a half with our team. Andy contributed offensively and was a quality person in the community. Christian Steven, although not showing up on the shoresheet as often as we would like, was an unsung hero for our team for the first half of the season. He’s a big team player who was great in the dressing room, played with tons of energy and loved this community. We wish both players the best of luck in their future careers both on and off the ice.”

