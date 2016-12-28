IceRays Win Third Game In Last Four Attempts, 3-2 Over MudBugs

CORPUS CHRISTI (ICERAYS MEDIA) - The Corpus Christi IceRays (13-13-1-3) scored late in the game and held on to claim a 3-2 win over the Shreveport Mudbugs (16-9-0-1) on Wednesday night at the American Bank Center.

A swift first period saw the IceRays gain momentum in the front and back ends of the frame with a Mudbugs surge in the middle thanks to their lone power play of the frame. On the IceRays’ first power play of the night, they made the most just eight seconds into the advantage. IceRays forward Brad Power stabbed the puck through the legs of the waiting netminder at 17:07 to take a 1-0 lead.

The Mudbugs capitalized early in the second period to gain the advantage with two goals separated by just 33 seconds. At 4:26, Mudbugs center Kieran Durgan came with a burst of speed for a wrist shot from the right circle to tie the game followed by a re-direction from Mudbugs forward Giovanni Carabelli off a Alex Spencer shot at 4:59 to take a 2-1 lead. The IceRays would answer quickly thereafter at 6:57 when former Mudbug and now IceRays forward Garrett Hallford shifted a one-time shot from the right circle to tie the game, 2-2.

The difference maker in the contest didn’t surface until just before midway through the period, and it was the home side to take the nudge ahead. At 9:16, IceRays forward Brendan Miller found a loose puck from center Mason Krueger and slotted it into the back of the net to take a 3-2 lead. The Mudbugs looked to answer back, racking up 15 shots in the frame including a slew with the extra skater, but the IceRays held on to claim the win.

IceRays netminder Tomáš Vomáčka (8-10-2) earned the win, halting 33 of 35 shots, while Mudbugs goaltender Dylan Lubbesmeyer (8-4-0) picked up the loss, stopping 25 of 28 shots. The IceRays finish the 2016 calendar year on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7:05 p.m. and also close their two-game set with the Mudbugs from the American Bank Center. Tickets are available at www.Ticketmaster.com and the American Bank Center Box Office. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on SportsJuice.com, Hockey TV and 87.7FM in-arena.

