Islanders Complete Comeback To Beat Nicholls

CORPUS CHRISTI (ISLANDERS ATHLETICS) - Down by 11 and shooting 18-percent after the first quarter, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's basketball team was in need of a spark in order to avoid a season sweep by Nicholls on Saturday afternoon. Senior Kassie Jones rallied the troops with a season-high 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting, as the Islanders (8-12, 4-5) topped Nicholls 65-60 at the American Bank Center.

After putting up a season-low four points in the first quarter, the Islanders turned it on over the final three periods, outscoring the Colonels 61-45 behind 53-percent shooting.

"This week we worked on moving Kassie to the point where she could get some more shots and this game she did just that and played exceptionally well," said head coach Royce Chadwick. "She changed the dynamic of the game because she was able to shoot the ball which picked up our intensity on defense.

"I thought it showed how resilient we can be. We didn't play well in the first quarter, but we kept our composure and kept fighting. A win tonight goes a long way for us. If you want to win in Katy, you have to put it together and get hot at this point in the season."

(© 2017 KIII)