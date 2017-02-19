Islanders Drop Rubber Match Of Season Opening Series

CORPUS CHRISTI (ISLANDERS ATHLETICS) - Three Bradley home runs proved one too many for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as the Braves claimed the opening series with a 7-6 win Sunday afternoon at Chapman Field.

In a back-and-forth affair, the Islanders struck first as they had all weekend but it was Bradley who delivered the final blow.

A trio of seniors had multi-hit games as Cullen Jozwiak, Dawson Yates and Brian Deaver all had two hits and an RBI. Each of those three finished the weekend hitting over .400 to start the season, but the Islanders (1-2) fell victim to a late home run Sunday.

With one out in the top of the ninth, Jean-Francois Garon took Islander closer Cole Carter (0-1) deep down the right field line to give Bradley (2-1) a 7-6 advantage. It was all the Braves would need as the Blue and Green were retired in order in the bottom half.

"It feels like it's the good new and the bad news," said head coach Scott Malone. "I feel like the team's got a lot of fight, a lot of passion. We played good baseball where we've got a lead on Friday night, a lead of Saturday night, a lead today and then they settle in during the middle innings and start chipping. They start swinging, show their talent and show that they are a good club."

Cole Cook picked up the win in relief for Bradley, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless frames. Cook did not allow a hit in the outing.

Islander starter Chris Cooper went six innings, surrendering five runs with four being earned. Cooper struck out six while walking four and allowing seven hits. The redshirt junior threw 115 pitches in his season debut while taking no decision.

IMPACT INNINGS

BOTTOM 1

>> Cullen Jozwiak singled and Dalton Stark followed with a double to put two in scoring position for Nick Anderson.

>> The Islander cleanup man lifted a sacrifice fly to right center scoring Jozwiak and Stark scampered home as the ball skirted away from the cutoff man.

TOP 4

>> Derek Bangert staked Bradley to a 4-2 lead with a two-run home run to dead center field.

TOP 5

>> Bradley extended the lead to 5-2 when Andrew Ivelia singled home Jean-Francois Garon.

BOTTOM 6

>> Dawson Yates drove in a run with an RBI-singe and later scored on a wild pitch to knot the game at 6-6.

>> Nick Anderson and Brian Deaver each added singles in the frame.

TOP 9

>> Jean-Francois Garon curled a solo shot inside the right field foul pole to provide the game-winning run.

THURSDAY RETURN

The Islanders return to Chapman Field Thursday night to host Missouri in a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Following Thursday, the Islanders move downtown to Whataburger Field for the Kleberg Bank College Classic over the weekend against Illinois, Missouri and Houston.

