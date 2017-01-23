Javelinas Bringing Young Players Along In Preseason

KINGSVILLE (JAVELINA ATHLETICS) - Head coach Jason Gonzales returns for his ninth season at the helm of the Javelina baseball program. Gonzales boasts a career record of 247-182 and returns assistant coach Philip Middleton, who assumes pitching coach duties for the first time in 2017. This year's squad returns 2016 Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year Preston Plovanich, who also appeared on the second team, and All-LSC first team selections Pablo Hernandez (led the conference in home runs in the regular season), first baseman Jimmy Roche and catcher Christian Caudle.

The Hogs are coming off their fourth NCAA South Central Regional appearance in the last five seasons and sixth overall. In Grand Junction, Colorado, A&M-Kingsville eliminated top seed and host Colorado Mesa University.

Season tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting Vanessa Johnson at McCulley Hall, calling 361-593-4030, or logging onto JavelinaTickets.com. Tickets for the 2017 Winter Invitational at Minute Maid Park (February 17-19) are also available and can be purchased by visiting Astros.com.

The season begins February 3 versus Wiley College at Nolan Ryan Field.

