Jerry Belmontes Announces Retirement

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Corpus Christi Kid is hanging up his gloves.



Jerry Belmontes announced his retirement today. The 28 year old leaves the ring with a 21-10 record, six by knockout.



Belmontes started his career with 17 straight wins.



As an amateur, he won 117 fights, including the 2002 Silver Gloves, the 2005 Junior Olympics, and the 2007 Golden Gloves.



Belmontes will have an official press conference next Wednesday at the American Bank Center.