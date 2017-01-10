ARLINGTON, TX (KIII SPORTS) - Former John Paul II Centurion and rising star Jose Trevino had another honor bestowed upon him today, being named the Texas Rangers' minor league player of the year.



Trevino his .303 with nine home runs and 68 RBI in a full season with Class High-A High Desert.



The former Centurion also won a Minor League Gold Glove as a catcher for the Mavericks.



Local baseball fans should be getting to see plenty of Trevino next season, as he's expected to spend time and possibly start the season in Doule-A Frisco, a Texas League rival of the Corpus Christi Hooks.