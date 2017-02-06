Lance Standley Takes Over Young G-P Baseball Program

PORTLAND (KIII SPORTS) - Gregory-Portland is hitting the reset button in 2017 as the Wildcats baseball program is sporting some new faces in the dugout and on the diamond.



The Wildcats brought in new head coach Lance Standley from Woodville in East Texas.



G-P is looking for a turnaround from a team that went 11-7 in district, but missed out on the playoffs.



To do so, Standley will have have an all-new team with the Wildcats only returning one starter, but it's a challenge the self-described disciplenarian is up to.



G-P will compete in the 30-5A North Zone, competing with Calallen, Tuloso-Midway, Alice, Ray and Miller.

