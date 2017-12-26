Legendary football Coach Ray Akins passes away at 92

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Wildcat Stadium will have their lights on from dusk Tuesday until dawn to honor the legacy of former GPISD Athletic Director Ray Akins.

According to the Gregory-Portland Independent School District, the longtime high school football coach passed away Tuesday morning. He was 92 years old.

Akins, the grandfather of New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees, coached the Wildcats from 1965-88, leading the team to a state record of 12 consecutive district titles and a trip to the state final in 1971.

Back in 2009, the high school stadium was named after Akins.

Visitation will be held at the Franklin United Methodist Church in Franklin, Texas, from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1. Funeral services will be held the following day at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the following locations:

Hospice Brazos Valley

502 W. 26th St.

Bryan, TX 77803

Franklin United Methodist Church

Building Fund

P.O. Box 556

Franklin, TX 77856

Franklin Chapter No. 311 O.E.S. Scholarship Fund

P.O. Box 125

Franklin, TX 77856

New Baden Cemetery Association

P.O. Box 133

New Baden, TX 77870

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV