Local Boxer Headed to USA Regionals

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Local 18-year-old boxer John Rincon just put on a solid showing at the state tournament in San Antonio and now has a chance to try and qualify for the national championships later this year.

Rincon is looking to place first or second at the regional tournament in Chattanooga, Tennessee next week. If he could do that he would qualify for the nationals in Utah in December, a goal that he says would be the pinnacle of his amateur career as he looks to turn pro.

© 2017 KIII-TV