London Led By New Coach Trey Salinas

Salinas Takes Over London Pirates Softball

KIII 6:15 PM. CST February 12, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The London Pirates will be a part of Texas high school softball's opening day Monday when they play in Aransas pass, the first game in the Coastal Bend this year. 

They have a new head coach, Trey Salinas, the son of Hector Salinas, who was a longtime coach all over the area. 

Trey enters his second year as a softball head coach, his first with the Pirates. He was the head coach of Incarnate Word last season. 

In just a few weeks of practice, he already sees improvement in the Pirates' abilities. 

