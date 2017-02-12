London Led By New Coach Trey Salinas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The London Pirates will be a part of Texas high school softball's opening day Monday when they play in Aransas pass, the first game in the Coastal Bend this year.



They have a new head coach, Trey Salinas, the son of Hector Salinas, who was a longtime coach all over the area.



Trey enters his second year as a softball head coach, his first with the Pirates. He was the head coach of Incarnate Word last season.



In just a few weeks of practice, he already sees improvement in the Pirates' abilities.

(© 2017 KIII)