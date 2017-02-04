Mike Medina Takes Over Successful Bishop Baseball Program

BISHOP (KIII SPORTS) - Bishop has been an area baseball power over the past few years, with three straight trips to the region final, and a state championship berth two years ago.



After head coach JK Moody took a job at San Antonio East Central over the summer, Mike Medina takes over as head coach of the Badgers.



It's Medina's first head coaching job, and he's made it his mission to sustain the Badgers' success.

