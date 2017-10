HOUSTON, TX (KIII-TV) - The Astros were on their way to a 3-1 lead in the World Series until Cody Bellinger and the Dodgers lineup broke out of the slump they have been in. The Dodgers scored 5 runs in the 9th, to tie the series up 2-2. Chris Thomasson is out in Houston with more on the Astros loss.

