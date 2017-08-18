Former Moody Trojan Michael Cantu signs with Padres Organization

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - It was big news Friday for former Moody Trojan and Texas Longhorn Michael Cantu who signed with the San Diego Padres' organization.

Cantu spent the last three seasons with the Longhorns as their catcher, but had been set to transfer to division-two Tarleton State to play with his younger brother Marcus. Cantu went undrafted back in June, but now signs as a free agent.

Cantu will join the Padres' minor league system and who knows? Maybe we'll see him at Whataburger Field someday with the San Antonio Missions, the Padres' Double-A affiliate.

© 2017 KIII-TV