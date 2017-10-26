From Hooks to History: Alex Bregman

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Extended interview coming soon!

Alex Bregman stepped into the bright lights in Game 4 against the Red Sox with a home run that helped launch the Astros into the ALCS.

It's something he's grown accustomed to, even since his days with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Bregman, the number two pick in the 2015 draft, has delivered on the high expectations surrounding him ever since his 2016 season with the Hooks.

Here's how he fared while playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks.

2016

62 games

.297 AVG, 14 HR, 46 RBI

5 steals

70 hits in 236 AB

