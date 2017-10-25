From Hooks to History: Carlos Correa

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Carlos Correa was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2015, the year he was called up to the big leagues.

That accomplishment likely came as no surprise to the Corpus Christi Hooks organization, or to the fans who got to watch a 19-year-old Correa play a dominant role in the Hooks that year. He quickly became a leader of the team, with 45 hits in 117 at bats, before he was called up.

Correa was sent back to the Hooks on a rehab assignment in 2017.

Here's how he fared while playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks.

2015

29 games

.385 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI

15 steals

45 hits in 117 AB

For an in-depth look at his stats with the Houston Astros, click here.

