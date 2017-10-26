From Hooks to History: Chris Devenski

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Extended interview coming soon!

Chris Devenski, AKA "Devo," spent part of the 2014 season and the entire 2015 season as a starting pitcher with the Corpus Christi Hooks.

During that 2015 season with the Hooks, Devenski was named to the Texas League Mid- and Post-season All-Star teams. Now, he's a Major League All-Star as a lockdown late-inning reliever.

Here's how he fared while playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks.

2014

41.1 innings pitched

5-3 record

3.92 ERA

37 strikeouts

2015

119.2 innings pitched

7-4 record

3.01 ERA

104 strikeouts

