From Hooks to History: Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel went he pitched for the Corpus Christi Hooks, pre-beard.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Dallas Keuchel was never the top prospect that scouts drooled over, but he has always been a bulldog on the mound.

Before growing his signature beard, Keuchel worked his way up the Astros farm system to Corpus Christi for the end of the 2010 season and returned for a large portion of the 2011 season. He received the call-up to the big leagues in 2012 and never looked back.

However, Keuchel did return to Corpus Christi in July this season on a rehab assignment, pitching three shutout innings for the Hooks.

Here's how he fared while playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks.

2010:

53.2 innings pitched

2-6 record

4.70 ERA

36 strikeouts

2011:

127.2 innings pitched

9-7 record

3.17 ERA

76 strikeouts

Awards:

2011 Mid-Season All-Star

2011 Post-Season All-Star

Since being called up to the majors, Keuchel has pitched almost 1,000 innings. For an in-depth look at his stats, click here.

