From Hooks to History: Derek Fisher

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Derek Fisher scored arguably the most important run in Houston Astros history in game 5 of the World Series.

The game-winning run of game 5 will likely be remembered for quite some time and it involved two former Corpus Christi Hooks. Alex Bregman drove in Derek Fisher giving the Astros a 3-2 lead in the series.

Fisher showed off his speed and powerful bat in a Hooks uniform for a large portion of the 2016 season and was named a Mid-Season All-Star.

Here's how he fared while playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks.

2016

102 games

.245 AVG, 16 HR, 59 RBI

23 steals

91 hits in 317 AB

