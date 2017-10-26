From Hooks to History: George Springer

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Astros fans have learned to love the term "Springer Dinger" because of George Springer's powerful swing found at the top of the batting order.

Click here for more From Hooks to History player profiles.

Springer's power was on full display in Game 2 of the World Series when he hit the go-ahead, and eventually, game winning home run in the 11th inning; but before becoming a World Series hero, Springer was a Corpus Christi Hook honing his talents as a five-tool prospect.

Springer spent the end of the 2012 season and a large portion of the 2013 with the Hooks. He also had a brief rehab assignment in 2015.

Here's how he fared while playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks.

2012

22 games

.219 AVG, 2 HR, 5 RBI

4 steals

16 hits in 73 AB

2013

73 games

.297 AVG, 19 HR, 55 RBI

23 steals

81 hits in 273 AB

For an in-depth look at his stats with the Houston Astros, click here.

Download our app now and stay with 3Sports through the World Series for more From Hooks to History profiles of your favorite Astros.

© 2017 KIII-TV