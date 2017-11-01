From Hooks to History: Joe Musgrove

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Joe Musgrove made his Major League debut in August of 2016 and has now found himself on the mound in the middle of some of the most intense games in the 2017 World Series.

Click here for more From Hooks to History player profiles.

Before taking the mound for the Houston Astros, Musgrove pitched for the Corpus Christi Hooks in 2015 and 2016. His 2016 season with the Hooks far overshadowed his performance the year before, with nearly the same amount of strikeouts in just over half the number of innings pitched.

Here's how he fared while playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks.

2015

45 innings pitched

4-0 record

2.20 ERA

33 strikeouts

2016

26.1 innings pitched

2-1 record

0.34 ERA

30 strikeouts

For an in-depth look at his stats with the Houston Astros, click here.

Download our app now and stay with 3Sports through the World Series for more From Hooks to History profiles of your favorite Astros.

© 2017 KIII-TV