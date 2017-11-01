From Hooks to History: Joe Musgrove

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Joe Musgrove made his Major League debut in August of 2016 and has now found himself on the mound in the middle of some of the most intense games in the 2017 World Series.
Before taking the mound for the Houston Astros, Musgrove pitched for the Corpus Christi Hooks in 2015 and 2016. His 2016 season with the Hooks far overshadowed his performance the year before, with nearly the same amount of strikeouts in just over half the number of innings pitched.
Here's how he fared while playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks.
2015
45 innings pitched
4-0 record
2.20 ERA
33 strikeouts
2016
26.1 innings pitched
2-1 record
0.34 ERA
30 strikeouts
