From Hooks to History: José Altuve

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Jose Altuve is the little man that plays the game bigger than most.

At 5'5", Altuve is the shortest Hooks' player ever, but he's also perhaps the most prolific, becoming the first player in Major League history to win four straight batting titles.

Altuve was promoted straight to the Houston Astros from Corpus Christi along with J.D. Martinez and Jimmy Paredes.

Here's how he fared while playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks.

2011

35 games

.361 AVG, 5 HR, 25 RBI

5-for-5 stolen bases

52 hits in 144 AB

For an in-depth look at his stats with the Houston Astros, click here.

