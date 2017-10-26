From Hooks to History: Lance McCullers Jr.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Lance McCullers Jr. has one of the meanest curveballs in baseball, and it shined in Game 7 against the Yankees in the ALCS. He pitched 24 of them back-to-back to end a four-inning save.

Now, the son of former Yankees pitcher Lance McCullers Sr. will take the mound in Game 3 of the World Series facing the LA Dodgers.

McCullers put that breaking ball to use for the Corpus Christi Hooks in 2015 before being called up to the big leagues. He's returned on rehab assignment twice since then; once in 2016 and again in 2017.

Here's how he fared while playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks.

2015

32 innings pitched

3-1 record

0.56 ERA

48 strikeouts

