Houston Astros center fielder George Springer hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros face a decisive Game 7 for the World Series title Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Lance McCullers will take the mound for the Astros, while Yu Darvish will pitch for the Dodgers. The series is all tied up at 3-3.

Follow all of the big social moments from the game below and be sure to follow KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol, Matt Musil and Daniel Gotera for their play-by-play and quick takes.

HEADLINES

GAME 7

Astros off to a great start.

Yuli with a sign of respect.

Gurriel tips his hat to Yu Darvish. #WorldSeries #EarnHistory — Mia Gradney (@MiaGradneyKHOU) November 2, 2017

Astros active early! Strike First!

We'll take it!



Error allows Springer to score and the #Astros are on the board! pic.twitter.com/WZnNTlWJKb — Houston Astros (@astros) November 2, 2017

GO 'STROS!

PRE-GAME

JJ with a show of support.

He's focused.

We're guessing one of these guys could end up with a series MVP.

Fans are ready at the Minute Maid Watch Party!

Astros fans gearing up for Game 7 at Minute Maid Park. Houston - time to #Earnhistory pic.twitter.com/Br7efeqNio — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 1, 2017

Clippers star and Houston native DeAndre Jordan shows off his Astros ink!

Clippers star @DeAndre Jordan not forgetting where he's from, cheering on the #Astros in enemy territory. "I'm all into this right here." pic.twitter.com/HxKvlk7xKk — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 1, 2017

Former Rockets guard Pat Beverley still keeps n touch in his Houston friends.

.@patbev21 not forgetting his good friends in H-Town, stays in touch with @kidkeuchy...wishing the guys all the best tonight #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/sLuwYxkTUA — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 1, 2017

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has his jerseys, do you?

It will be one for the ages tonight!

This has been a #WorldSeries for the ages, and we write the final chapter tonight.



Enjoy, everyone. pic.twitter.com/v6fAsrzGzD — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2017

Sweet kicks!

Cleats adidas gave to Carlos Correa for tonight. pic.twitter.com/99b5ChoW5O — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 1, 2017

'Stros getting warmed up for the big game.

WATCH: Coping with fatigue after late night baseball?

Mia and Len are in place.

Dude, whatever!

Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen thinks the #Astros have "no chance" tonight in Game 7. Correa and Verlander...laughing that nonsense off. pic.twitter.com/LlLC6OcOqb — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) November 1, 2017

Experience helps!

The #Astros are the 5th team to play two Game 7s in one season & the first since 1991. Only one team ('85 Royals) won them both pic.twitter.com/yHc2mmAhau — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) November 1, 2017

This is what it's all about.

We're ready!

Nothing like a Game 7!



Here are some things you need to know ahead of tonight's game. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/gfUi6AqML5 — Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2017

Our KHOU 11 team is ready for Game 7!

The stage for #WorldSeries Game 7 is set, and we're just under 4 hours away from first pitch. #Astros #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/hGORzwZj6u — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 1, 2017

Don't count out the Astros!

HPD is prepared security wise should the Astros win the Series tonight.

Pumped for Game 7!

And we are ready for Game 7. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/q8sK9SMNG3 — Houston Astros (@astros) November 1, 2017

City Council showing their team spirit!

