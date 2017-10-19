KIII
Close

Tim Duncan's daughter makes adorable court-side debut, internet reacts

Kens5.com Staff , KENS 4:04 PM. CDT October 19, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Tim Duncan's sweet girl couldn't help but chew on daddy's sleave while the family sat court-side at Wednesday's season opener.

 

 

Spurs fans exploded over 7-month-old Quill Duncan who was nothing short of adorable.

 

That baby's gonna go on to be the next NBA star just for chewing on Tim Duncan's shirt . https://t.co/V8PMPgIbrW

— Sharon Janelle (@sharon_janelle) October 19, 2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories