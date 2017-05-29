A&M-CC Alum Rashawn Thomas Works Out For Hometown Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KIII SPORTS) - Islander basketball's all-time leading scorer Rashawn Thomas worked out for his hometown NBA team Monday.



Thomas, who went to Southeast Oklahoma City High School, visited the Oklahoma City Thunder.



It was his fourth pre-draft workout, his first with a Western Conference team. He previously visited the Milwaukee Bucks, the Toronto Raptors, and the Boston Celtics.

