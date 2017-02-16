Islanders Baseball Looks for Rebound Season in 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Islanders baseball team took a step backward in 2016 after several straight mid to high-level seasons. Now Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is ready to get back into contention in the Southland Conference.

Scott Malone's team plummeted to 11th in the Southland last year at 8-20, missing out on the conference tournament. Despite losing three of their top four hitters to graduation and their top pitcher to the major league draft, Malone thinks his senior-heavy lineup and his power bullpen will be keys to getting the Islanders back near the top.

The Islanders beefed yup their non-conference schedule to get ready for the Southland slate with a home-and-home against the Texas Longhorns, two games against Missouri and a Kleburg Bank Classic battle with #25 Houston.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi opens its season Friday in the beginning of a three game series against fellow mid-major Bradley.

(© 2017 KIII)