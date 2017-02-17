Islanders Baseball Opens Season with Comeback Win Over Bradley

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi baseball team rallied from a five-run deficit to top Bradley 10-7 in the season opener Friday at Chapman Field.

The Islanders went down 6-1, but came back scoring seven runs between the 7th and 8th innings to top the Braves.

Brian Deaver hit the go-ahead single in the 8th, scoring two to make it 8-7 Islanders and give Texas A&M-CC the lead for good.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is looking for a bounce back season after plummeting to 11th in the Southland Conference last year at 8-20. The Islanders did have some impressive non-conference wins though, including a win over the Texas Longhorns, a powerhouse program that Texas A-M Corpus Christi faces twice this season in a home-and-home.

The Islanders will continue their three-game series with Bradley tomorrow at Noon.

