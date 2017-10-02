Islanders Men's Basketball Underway with Practices

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Islanders men's basketball team is already underway with practices, now one month to the day until their preseason gets underway.

Willis Wilson's bunch is coming off back to back Southland championship game appearances, including a heartbreaking loss to New Orleans in overtime last season. Though, this team has a different vibe with the graduation of Rashawn Thomas.

Senior guards Ehab Amin, Joe Kilgore and fifth year returner Emmanuel Toney will lead the vets amidst a mix of youngsters. Wilson says the goal of making the big dance is still viable, but it'll take some effort from the mix of old and new.

The Islanders host the Javelinas in an exhibition at the American Bank Center one month from today on November 2nd.

