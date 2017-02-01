Islanders Pull Away from HBU Late

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Islanders men used a late 9-0 run in the final minutes to hold off Houston Baptist 90-79, their third straight win in the Southland Conference.



Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was lead by Rashawn Thomas' 34 points, 27 of which came in the second half. The Islanders have won all three games since Thomas' return, with the senior averaging 28 PPG in that stretch.



A&M-CC lead 81-79 with under two minutes to go before putting the game away thanks to a Thomas jumper and a Jake Kocher steal leading to an Ehab Amin breakaway to seal it.



The Islanders improve to 5-5 in the Southland Conference, as can be as high as fourth in the standings depending on Thursday's action.

(© 2017 KIII)