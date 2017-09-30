KIII
Islanders remain unbeaten in Southland

The Islanders won their matchup against the Cowgirls today, 3-1. Improving Texas A&M Corpus Christi's conference record to 6-0.

Travis Green, KIII 12:28 AM. CDT October 01, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII) - Islanders volleyball finished off back to back seasons undefeated in Southland Conference play last season. Now, the team is looking to keep the streak alive. 

