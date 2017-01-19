Islanders' Thomas Suspended Indefinitely

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Islanders dropped a bombshell just before the biggest game of the season, suspending star player Rashawn Thomas on the night he likely would have become the school's all-time scoring leader.

The school would only say that Thomas' suspension was a "coach's decision and was a result of a culmination of things." Thomas is only 10 points shy of breaking former teammate John Jordan's scoring mark.

The senior has had his issues despite being the Islanders' most prolific player the last two years. It was Thomas' outburst in a game against Incarnate Word last year that cost the Islanders the game, with the Cardinals hitting six straight free throws thanks to back-to-back technicals on Thomas following his fifth foul.

There's no indication yet on how long Thomas' suspension will last.

